<p class="bodytext">I wonder how each driving experience of mine on Indian roads turns into a story. Compare this with the fast and smooth road journeys of Europe or the US, and the latter seems monotonous! The likeliest of the happenings over there is a crash, given the steep speed levels. But as a sane driver here can never drive fast with the natural speed breakers – the cows and dogs – lounging on the road in stoic resilience, collisions on Indian roads are more due to recklessness or falling asleep at the wheel.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Coming to my tale, our new car was getting stiff-legged, I mean stiff-tyred, from being stationed indefinitely, as we were wont to use our 15-year-old veteran on the potholed and congested roads of “smart city” Hubballi. So a road trip to coastal Udupi was specially planned to appease the new wheeled entrant to our family. But one wrong turn at a junction and the confused GPS took us along the congested Diwali market areas, and the car, my husband and I heaved sighs of relief as we finally hit the highway. I happily pressed the accelerator to give the newbie the fast-paced zing that she badly needed.</p>.<p class="bodytext">All of a sudden I saw a smaller car that had raced past do a jump in the air and come to a near standstill. By reflex I pressed the brake, and the open baskets on the rear seat fell forward, distributing their goodies on the floor of the car. But at least we avoided the ditch that had thrown up the smaller car. I realised that the highway had become a roller coaster ride after the heavy monsoons, and I heard the car groan with disappointment that she would not be able to race along.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The next two hours alternated between the accelerator and the brake, each vying to take over. I felt grateful for the gearless beauty that saved me additional strain. It turned into a game as to whether my husband or I would spot the deep potholes first. We saw vehicles in the opposite direction directly and dangerously in our lane as they tried to dodge pits on their path, forgetting to look ahead. It was indeed comical to see a huge bus driving in a zigzag manner to avoid the deep potholes, even as I took care to maintain a safe distance from it.</p>.<p class="bodytext">As we continued our hop, skip and jump driving, we beheld a sight that had us in splits. A heavily laden mini truck was moving shakily in front of us with the entire tarpaulin-covered load tilted to a side, reminding us of a famous yesteryear actor who had a peculiar style of walking with his head nodding at an angle. All said and done, the new car and the occupants are in no hurry for another monsoon-hit highway drive.</p>