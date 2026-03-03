<p>I was recently travelling from Chennai to Bengaluru in a drop taxi. What I expected to be a long, monotonous, and tiring journey turned, surprisingly, into a beautiful revelation. Travel often carries its weariness. The rush of highways, unfamiliar faces and the constant hum of traffic can drain our energy. Yet this journey stood out for one simple reason: the person behind the wheel.</p>.<p>The young taxi driver was unlike many drivers who, burdened by the pressures of a demanding profession, can appear irritable and impatient. He was remarkably patient, soft-spoken and cheerful. A friendly conversation unfolded naturally, and the hours seemed to glide by.</p>.<p>As we spoke, he shared his life story with disarming openness. He had lost both parents at a very young age and had been raised by his grandparents. When he spoke of them, his voice was filled with warmth and gratitude. They had showered him with care, values and emotional strength — gifts that shaped who he had become. Though his job meant long hours on the road and constant fatigue, he said with a smile that he still felt blessed and chose to see the positive side of life.</p>.Beyond bonuses and viral videos: The invisible acts of gratitude that matter.<p>His work, he explained, gave him the opportunity to meet diverse people every day. Each passenger, according to him, taught him something new — a different perspective and new lessons about life.</p>.<p>I was moved by the maturity of his thoughts. He credited his patience, humility, and God-fearing nature to the loving upbringing of his grandparents. “I am who I am because of them,” he said sincerely. Then, with a shy smile, he added, “And I am also here because of people like you — my customers.”</p>.<p>That simple statement struck me deeply. In just a few words, he unknowingly expressed the essence of a timeless African philosophy — Ubuntu. Ubuntu translates roughly as "I am because we are.” It reminds us that our identity is shaped not merely by personal achievement but by the relationships and human connections that nurture us. We thrive because others contribute to our growth, support us, guide us, and stand by us. The philosophy recognises that every human life is interconnected.</p>.<p>We are not solitary beings walking alone; we are bound by invisible threads of compassion, kindness, and mutual dependence.</p>.<p>Mahatma Gandhi expressed a similar sentiment when he spoke about the importance of the customer:</p>.<p>“A customer is the most important visitor on our premises. He is not dependent on us; we are dependent on him. He is not an interruption to our work. He is the purpose of it. He is not an outsider in our business. He is a part of it. We are not doing him a favour by serving him. He is doing us a favour by giving us an opportunity to do so.”</p>.<p>Ubuntu is not limited to business; it is a way of living. A perspective that recognises the inherent dignity in every individual we encounter—a concept to be etched in gold.</p><p><em>Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.</em></p>