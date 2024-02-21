A journey of faith, gratitude, and blessings

It arrived quietly, like an unexpected visitor in the night. Cancer caught me off guard, and on February 7, 2004, I underwent a major surgery at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai.
Being a survivor doesn’t always carry the glamour it may suggest. The enduring effects of that lengthy surgery resulted in lifelong changes—acceptance of occasional regurgitation, severe abdominal pain, discomfort during travel, and other reminders that accompany the passage of time.
Yet, every day, I am thankful for the mercy that has allowed me to be here. Today, two decades later, I am older and wiser only because of my journey filled with grace.
Reflecting on the day when my friends and caring surgeons, Dr Devi Shetty and Dr Sudarshan Ballal, broke the news, I realise my response then and now would be the same. It wasn’t just my reaction but my faith in Christ that carried me through. The verse that guided me was, ‘The Lord will fight for you; you need only to be still.’ In the valley of death, I feared no evil because He was with me. Even now, I would still say, “What Next?” knowing He was there, steadfast through it all.
For two decades, I’ve counted my blessings, including the unwavering support of my family, friends, church community, colleagues, students, and the parent community at Bishop Cotton Boys’ School. They were my strength, lifting me up in prayers and holding me close in their hearts.
I am forever grateful to the exceptional Dr Deshpande, Dr Shetty, Dr Ballal, and Dr Dinesh Kini—my first miracles. The doctors and staff at Breach Candy Hospital Mumbai and Manipal Hospital Bengaluru eased my pain and fears with their compassion and dedication.
In life, we need to know what to do and have the courage to do it. For this, we seek guidance, and I felt God’s love in my darkest moments. Being cancer-free is a victory, and I can only express gratitude for leading me to this win. I was weak physically, but faith in the Almighty made me strong, and His perfect love dispelled all fear and doubt.
God didn’t promise days without pain, laughter without sorrow, or the sun without rain. But He did promise strength for the day, comfort for the tears, and light for the way.
Lord, with a humble heart, we turn to you, and you give us a new start. Your mercies are new every morning.