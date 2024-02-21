A journey of faith, gratitude, and blessings

Reflecting on the day when my friends and caring surgeons, Dr Devi Shetty and Dr Sudarshan Ballal, broke the news, I realise my response then and now would be the same. It wasn’t just my reaction but my faith in Christ that carried me through. The verse that guided me was, ‘The Lord will fight for you; you need only to be still.’ In the valley of death, I feared no evil because He was with me. Even now, I would still say, “What Next?” knowing He was there, steadfast through it all.