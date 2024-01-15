A journey through letters

I have been reading newspapers since the mid-sixties, and one column I observed keenly was 'Letters to the Editor'. Inspired by some of the 'regulars,' I decided to write one and sent my first letter sometime in 1976. It wasn't published. I sent a copy of the same letter again, thinking that the first might not have been delivered by the postman. But that too did not see the light of day. I shot off an angry letter to the editor, demanding an explanation for which I received a prompt response from the editor: "On average, the newspaper office receives about 150 letters a day, out of which hardly 5–6 letters are published. If the rest did not see the light of day, it was mainly because of a lack of space." However, the next letter I sent, about pay parity among professionals, was published. There's been no looking back since!