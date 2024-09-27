A journey to peace

Travelling and interacting with individuals dissimilar to ourselves in non-adversarial settings ignites cultural exposure and enhances tolerance. It builds a healthy acknowledgement and respect of the rights and identities of others. Tourism and travel dispel preconceived notions by fostering familiarity with unknown people and places. The impact and importance of tourism in promoting acceptance and embracing differences cannot be underemphasised in a country like India. The same is true of the subcontinent and the neighbourhood with its sheer wealth of diversity—cultural, linguistic, religious, and the natural wonders. A pilgrimage to Gurdwara Sri Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan, a hike in the Himalayan trails of Nepal, decompressing in the tranquil Buddhist temples of Sri Lanka, or basking in the sun-soaked beaches of the Maldives is guaranteed to be a memorable experience, all while fostering better people-to-people contact and neighbourly relations.