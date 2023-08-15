A kind cut at Onam lunch

As a young lass, she had shifted from an interior village to Delhi and later to Bengaluru. She had kept her language skills alive, even as she became a homemaker, mother of four and grandmother. She had made her mark in the vernacular literary world bagging medals and honours. But now, here she was, in her nineties, frail and fragile. She had aches and pains, and on that day she could not get up from a chair without help, she could not hold her urine, she felt lonely and low at times and most importantly was fatigued almost always.