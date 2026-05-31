A lesson in humility at Mass

<p>It started as a typical Eucharistic Celebration, commonly known to Catholics as Mass. The communal service followed its standard, beautiful rhythm: scripture readings, a homily, prayers, and the Liturgy of the Eucharist.</p>.<p>During this sacred commemoration of the Last Supper, the priest invokes the power of the Holy Spirit, changing the presented bread and wine into the true Body and Blood of Christ. But that day, the liturgy became deeply personal.</p>.<p>Through the priest’s moving reflection on the day’s Gospel passage, I received a transformative lesson in humility and holiness.</p>.<p>The reading was the text from the Gospel of Matthew, Chapter 7, verses 1 to 5. In this section of the Sermon on the Mount, Jesus exhorts His disciples to be tolerant of others and to look inward.</p>.<p>It reads: “Do not judge, or you too will be judged. For in the same way you judge others, you will be judged, and with the measure you use, it will be measured to you. Why do you look at the speck of sawdust in your brother’s eye and pay no attention to the plank in your own eye? How can you say to your brother, ‘Let me take the speck out of your eye,’ when all the time there is a plank in your own eye? You hypocrite, first take the plank out of your own eye, and then you will see clearly to remove the speck from your brother’s eye.”</p>.<p>Listening closely, the message became clear. Dwelling on the faults and shortcomings of others is not only uncharitable but also hypocritical when we fail to acknowledge our own imperfections.</p>.Aligning your heart with God's.<p>I understood that genuine transformation begins with honest self-examination and the humility to correct our own failings. This vital shift from harsh judgment to sincere self-correction ultimately frees our hearts from hypocrisy and draws us closer to God each day.</p>.<p>Known as the parable of the mote and the beam, this enduring teaching illustrates the absolute importance of sincere and serious self-examination. The “mote” represents a small, insignificant flaw; while the “beam” signifies a much larger personal fault or sin. </p>.<p>By reforming ourselves first, we cultivate humility, overcome hypocrisy, grow in holiness and draw closer to God. I left the church that day with this truth echoing in my heart.</p>