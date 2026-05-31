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A lesson in humility at Mass

A lesson in humility at Mass

Through the priest’s moving reflection on the day’s Gospel passage, I received a transformative lesson in humility and holiness.
Dorothy Victor
Last Updated : 01 July 2026, 21:44 IST
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