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A letter from a student to a departed teacher

A letter from a student to a departed teacher

In 2000, you were capping nearly 25 years of teaching at JNU, and for people like us, it was the entry into postgraduate study. Your exit and our entry came with a bang.
Rahul Jayaram
Last Updated : 14 March 2026, 20:29 IST
Last Updated : 14 March 2026, 20:29 IST
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