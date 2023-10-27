A letter of decorum

Sometimes, even a basic understanding of a subject or profession can be a lifesaver during a seemingly insurmountable crisis. Let me illustrate this with an incident from my time as the Under Secretary to the Government of Karnataka (Protocol) in 1995. My office was located on the third floor of Vidhana Soudha, and I made it a habit to stay there until at least 8:30 pm to address any late evening messages. Those were pre-mobile days. A steaming flask of tea kept me company, providing the motivation to soldier on. I was often the last person to leave Vidhana Soudha.