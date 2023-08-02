A letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Dear Prime Minister,

I hope this letter finds you in good health and spirits. I write to you as a citizen of India, i.e., Bharat, and not as a Member of Parliament. It is in the spirit of democracy and the shared responsibility we have towards our great country that I pen these words for your kind consideration, and appropriate action.

Let me begin by acknowledging the great responsibility you hold as the current leader of our diverse and vibrant nation. The position of Prime Minister demands unwavering commitment to the well-being of the people, and the progress of our great land. This must be done by treating each citizen of this country equally, without prejudice and predilection of any kind. I understand the challenges and pressures that come with the role, but the essential qualification of the role requires that one should have a heart large enough to accommodate the aspirations of every citizen without judging the numerical strength of their identity.

Read more | Change of alliance's name won't wash off opposition's sins: PM Modi

India has come a long way since Independence, and it fills us with immense pride to witness its growth and development. But you will not disagree that this development or the so-called growth story leaves out an overwhelming large number of people and communities of its ambit. It is important to emphasis on inclusive growth with particular emphasis on the marginalised communities. It must be said that in your governance model the focus, regrettably, is on catering to wealth creation in a couple of ‘islands of prosperity’ in the vast ocean of poverty and inequality.

A good democracy also must be a good humane society without the nightmarish income inequality. I do not dispute that our country has made significant strides in various fields, and our people continue to demonstrate resilience and ingenuity. However, with progress comes responsibility, and it is essential to ensure that all sections of society benefit from the nation's advancement. That appears to be a missing link in your model, and it requires urgent course correction.

There are certain written and unwritten responsibilities which come with the chair you occupy, and one of them is to champion the values of secularism, social justice, and unity. These principles are the pillars on which our nation was built, fostering harmony among its diverse communities. As a leader, it is incumbent upon you to uphold these ideals and work towards bridging any gaps that may exist between different groups.

The recent instances of brazen human rights violation in Manipur, Jammu and Kashmir, and different other parts of India tells us that more often than not you decide to forget that as the Prime Minister you are not just the ‘super-star campaigner’ of your political party, but you are supposed to continuously campaign for the ‘Idea of India’.

Your party, on the other hand, appears as the titleholder for dog-whistle politics knowing fully well that it will have a damaging impact on democracy by exploiting social divisions and manipulating public opinion. Just look around you for a moment and you would acknowledge that how much of ‘us vs. them’ outlook has been shaped among a large section of our population. But perhaps you will count this as your success.

I realise that your ideological inclinations and the ‘successes’ in the short term is tempting you to continue with the polarisation, but the awful impact is evident to all of us. The continuous pursuit of this politics shakes the conscience and contours of the nation in the longer run. The last few years have been terribly sad and anxiety inducing for people across India because the nation cannot breathe freely in such a divisive, polarised atmosphere.

I earnestly request you to commission a well-informed dossier from your support staff on our first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru who always believed in the importance of parliamentary institutions and the democratic process. Following his ideas would help you to uphold the dignity and sanctity of these institutions. It will help you appreciate that allowing for robust debates ensures that Parliament reflects the issues and concerns of the people without fear or favour.

Encouraging discussions and understanding differing viewpoints can lead to finding common ground and potential solutions to break the hardest of the logjams. You must jettison your adversarial attitude towards your political opponents, and engage in open and sincere dialogue with Opposition leaders and parties. Once you see the merit in such an approach, you will join us in agreeing that respect for diversity is the lifeline for a vibrant democracy like ours. It would contribute to repairing the damage so far, and would go a long way to foster a strong and inclusive society, promote tolerance, strengthen social cohesion, and enable effective governance.

Lastly, I implore you to listen to the concerns and voices of the people. A democratic government thrives when it actively engages with its citizens, takes their feedback seriously, and implements policies that reflect their aspirations and needs. An inclusive and participatory governance model will strengthen the bonds between the government and the people it serves.

I extend my best wishes for the remining part of your tenure as Prime Minister of India. May you at least now govern with wisdom, empathy, and foresight, leading our nation towards greater unity.

With warm regards,

Manoj Kumar Jha.

(Manoj Kumar Jha is an RJD leader, and Member of the Rajya Sabha. Twitter: @manojkjhadu.)

Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.