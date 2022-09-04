A level playing field for Indian HEIs, please

The University Grants Commission (UGC) is in the process of framing a policy framework to allow foreign universities to acquire land and assets and build infrastructure in India to set up higher education campuses. They could be exempted from the regulatory structure of UGC and AICTE, and even the tax rules to allow them to repatriate profits. They are likely to begin operations from the GIFT city in Gujarat and expand to other urban centres.

Last year, the UGC had unveiled its policy on allowing Indian students to pursue dual courses in tie-up with a foreign university. The policy framework included credit recognition and transfer, twinning arrangements, joint and dual degree programmes. These facilities are available to Indian Higher Education Institutions (HEI) on automatic basis or by approval, depending on the status of the HEI. It is not clear if similar criteria will apply to foreign universities that set up shop here.

Higher education is witnessing phenomenal expansion in India – with a quantum jump in the number of students enrolling for it, and the concomitant rise in the number of institutions. As India was racing against time to meet the goals set under the Millennium Development Goals (MDG) by 2015, it was expected that we would meet the target in the education sector. We did not, but the efforts resulted in paving the way to meet the challenges in the sector. The challenge of reaching out to millions of students turned into an opportunity. This is one area where private HEIs played an important role. In fact, the 12th Five-Year Plan focussed on this aspect and tried to set benchmarks for HEIs, especially in the private sector, to realise the full potential of the knowledge economy.

The regulatory framework for HEIs, both in the public and private sectors, has such labyrinthine rules and regulations that institutions often have to work overtime to cope with the procedures. This involves allocating a huge amount of revenue, trained staff, and expert panels of advisers and consultants.

It is not yet known whether foreign universities that come here will be asked to comply with such gruelling regulations. Foreign universities would bring with them very high operational, administrative and academic standards. It would be an opportunity for Indian HEIs to learn and adopt their best practices.

But the larger question here is, why should Indian HEIs not be granted the same facilities and concessions that the government is considering giving foreign universities. A level playing field should be made here, as is being sought for industry and investments.

The government’s ambition is to increase the Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) in higher education to about 50% from the present 27% by the end of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) target year. This will need much greater levels of freedom, autonomy as far as curriculum and teaching methodologies are concerned, and huge capital infusion, too. Technical and medical education need additional and newer pedagogy and infrastructure as well as instructors. There is a move to induct industry experts and professionals as faculty without fulfilling the required entry criteria. Pay parity of the existing faculty is another contentious area that the proposed UGC regulatory framework must address.

The University Education Commission (1948-49), under the chairmanship of S Radhakrishnan, built the foundations of Indian higher education. The report of the Education Commission (1964-66) under the chairmanship of D S Kothari emphasized the symbiotic relationship between education and national development.

Over the years, there was more clarity about the vision for higher education, especially with reference to recognising and fine-tuning the country’s human resource potential. In fact, the education ministry was named the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD). So important was the development of the human resources potential that in the last three decades or so, the ministry has embarked on promoting private institutions to achieve the larger national goals. In other words, the government was focussed on expanding the frontiers of knowledge and increasing the avenues of access to higher education through quality state and private institutions.

The education sector must undergo changes in keeping with the times without compromising on core values and quality. Thus, the reform process has to be undertaken with utmost care on both structural and systemic aspects. This is especially important in professional courses as these institutions are expected to keep pace with emerging technologies globally. The focus of professional institutions should be on augmenting newer resources for the creation of a knowledge society from the learners’ perspective and market expectations, and at the same time to satisfy the demands of domestic and international society.

