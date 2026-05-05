<p>The resolve to offer one’s life in a spirit of voluntary service arises only when one understands that their presence is meant for the well-being of others. For the sake of interpersonal communication and personal remembrance/awareness, one may call it ‘first-degree liberation’. </p><p>This clarity is not merely intellectual—it is experiential. It matures when one recognises a profound truth: that the culmination of knowing is the recognition of the unknown—so deeply unknown that one is unaware even of what remains unknown. In this recognition, one becomes free from rigid belief.</p>.<p>Freedom from belief is not emptiness; it is openness and trust in oneness. It is a state of higher awareness that nourishes the body, mind, and inner being, because belief, when held unconsciously, can obstruct both learning and realisation. </p><p>Across ages, sages have indicated that the essence of existence lies in self-realisation—abiding in self-awareness. At the present stage of evolution of consciousness in humans, living with awareness appears to be the most authentic expression of life’s purpose for those who seek the supreme truth with sincerity. </p>.Hope springs eternal.<p>There is a distinction between what we know we do not know and what lies beyond even our imagination. The former invites inquiry; the latter invites humility. This humility becomes the ground for inner growth. At this stage of awakening, openness becomes the greatest responsibility, and living in that spirit through one’s person becomes the utmost discipline. </p>.<p>Once there is recognition of oneself as a responsible participant in the cosmic order, life aligns with eternal values—love, dharma, truth, nonviolence, and a vision of timeless beauty. When these values guide our actions, consciousness is no longer entangled in cravings for what is fleeting and finite. Instead, these values act as a living bridge between our true nature (swa-bhaav) and our apparent individuality, reflected through nature (prakriti). Our true nature is boundless and beyond time. And that which is infinite cannot be incomplete. </p><p>When the intellect is refined and purified through right understanding, an inner freedom is experienced that is not dependent on external conditions. This is the state of living liberation—Jeevan Mukta. To abide in this state is true wisdom in action. Through such a being, something greater begins to express itself. Whether we call it ‘divinity’ or ‘wisdom’ is our choice, but it manifests as clarity, compassion, and harmony. And this lands us in subtle wonderment: whether there truly is a difference between divinity and wisdom, or are these simply two expressions pointing towards the same living truth.</p>