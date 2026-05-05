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A life aligned with the infinite

A life aligned with the infinite

Freedom from belief is not emptiness; it is openness and trust in oneness.
Nandkishore
Last Updated : 04 May 2026, 19:23 IST
Last Updated : 04 May 2026, 19:23 IST
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