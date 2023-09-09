A lifelong mission for human dignity

Apart from low-cost sanitation, Pathak’s contributions are also widely known in the areas of bio-energy, bio-fertiliser, and liquid and solid waste management. He embodies the qualities of a social scientist, engineer, administrator, and institution-builder. What sets him apart is his ingenious application of these skills to empower marginalised communities and improve community health, hygiene, and the environment. Pathak also took up the cause of the so-called “Other Untouchables” of India—the widows of Vrindavan and Varanasi. Sulabh actively supports these widows through its CSR initiatives

to restore their life of honour and dignity.