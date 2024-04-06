A literary oasis in the desert

Currently, some straggling efforts are underway to document the collection. Though a brief write-up in Times Travel on May 22, 2020 claims, “Scholars and learners come here from all over the world for research and learning purposes,” this seems improbable. The attendant told us that the library was hardly ever used by anyone because a) there is no nearby accommodation for visitors for miles, except for the limited space available at the temple premises, and b) the library lacks a documented system to assist visiting scholars. But yes, the potential for scholars to come from far and wide exists.