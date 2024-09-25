A long march to climate justice

Yet, 16 years later, India is grappling with new challenges from abnormal weather patterns. Indian cities are no strangers to extreme weather or urban climate disasters. A coordinated effort to tackle climate change disasters is urgently needed. Domain experts in climate change could play a crucial role in developing a comprehensive strategy for both mitigation and adaptation in response to the increasing frequency of climate-induced crises. This must start with vulnerability assessments of different urban populations and the use of empirical evidence to develop a roadmap. A robust agenda might include establishing early warning systems, designing climate-resilient infrastructure, raising public awareness, and strengthening health systems to manage potential climate emergencies. Additionally, fostering cross-learning platforms among Indian cities and internationally, along with increasing investments in policy research, would be essential. India can draw valuable lessons from countries that have already made progress in these areas.