A look at life and finding your purpose

It is an interesting thought: the newspaper you hold now in your hands is read because of the thoughts and views that it contains. But what would happen if it had blown away and landed in the hut of an illiterate individual who had no acquaintance at all with the alphabet? The person would perhaps have looked at the squiggles and ink marks on it with interest and then gone on to use it as a wrapper or looked upon it as something to wipe his hands on.