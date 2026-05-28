A looming two-front threat

<p>When India struck terror sites inside Pakistan on the night of May 6-7, 2025, it announced a new era in its security doctrine. Operation Sindoor was swift, precise, and domestically resonant – the most ambitious cross-border military operation India had launched since 1971. One year on, the anniversary has been marked with commemorative videos, ministerial tributes, and a great deal of justified pride in India's indigenous defence capabilities. What the official narrative has been considerably slower to examine is the silent third party in that four-day conflict – China.</p>.<p>Pakistan did not fight Operation Sindoor alone. It fought with a Chinese-equipped and Chinese-assisted military. The J-10CE fighter jets, the HQ-9 air defence systems, the PL-15 beyond-visual-range missiles: these were not peripheral details. They were the operational backbone of Pakistan's response. When Indian Rafales flew into contested airspace, they were not just contesting Pakistani capability; they were, in effect, field-testing India's military posture against Chinese hardware and doctrine. That is a fact India has acknowledged obliquely and must now examine honestly.</p>.Red lines redrawn; need for stronger air, cyber warfare capabilities: Experts on Op Sindoor lessons.<p>The results were mixed, and the honest assessment demands nuance. India's opening strikes were effective. The precision-targeting of infrastructure linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba demonstrated real advances in indigenous strike capability – BrahMos cruise missiles, loitering munitions, tri-service coordination that analysts described as the sharpest India had demonstrated in any cross-border operation in decades. But the aerial phase was fiercely contested. Credible reports of Indian aircraft losses, disputed in their details but deeply significant in their volume, pointed to the potency of Chinese-origin systems in Pakistani hands. Switzerland's Neue Zürcher Zeitung noted that the reported downing of a Rafale by Chinese-made air defences raised uncomfortable questions about Western military technology in contested environments. Those questions are equally and urgently India must answer.</p>.<p>Beijing, for its part, watched closely and drew its own lessons. Chinese state media's sympathetic framing of the conflict was no accident. China's long-standing strategic interest in a Pakistan that can credibly check India is well-documented. The deepening of the China-Pakistan axis over the last decade, from CPEC to military training, arms transfers, and diplomatic coordination at the United Nations, means that any future India-Pakistan confrontation will carry a Chinese shadow. Operation Sindoor made that shadow visible in real time.</p>.<p>This is not an argument for despondency. India's military modernisation is real, its indigenous defence push is meaningful, and its strategic confidence demonstrated in the very decision to strike across the border marks a genuine shift in national doctrine. But strategic confidence without strategic clarity is insufficient. The core lesson from May 2025 that demands serious attention a year later is this – India cannot plan for Pakistan without simultaneously planning for China.</p>.<p><strong>A call for introspection</strong></p>.<p>The two-front problem is no longer theoretical. India's military leadership has said as much, and the events of May 2025 gave that concern concrete and deeply uncomfortable shape. Operation Sindoor validated the risk that any kinetic conflict with Pakistan could draw in Chinese proxies – equipment, intelligence, and diplomatic cover in ways that qualitatively alter the entire threat environment. India's response options, escalation calculus, and deterrence posture must be calibrated not against Pakistan alone, but against the Sino-Pak axis as a single, integrated strategic unit.</p>.<p>The good news is that India is not without options. The Quad framework, deepening defence cooperation with the United States, France, and Japan, and accelerated domestic production under Atmanirbhar Bharat all point in the right direction. India's military spending reached $92.1 billion in 2025. Procurement of counter-drone systems, air defence platforms, and advanced missiles is underway. The Indian Navy's disclosure that it was just minutes away from a maritime strike when Pakistan sought the ceasefire signals clearly that India's strategic reach now extends well beyond the land border.</p>.<p>But capability alone does not constitute strategy. What India needs – and what this anniversary season calls for – is an honest, sustained public debate about the China factor: how it will shape the next crisis, what it demands of our alliance architecture, and how we build credible deterrence against a two-front threat without provoking the very escalation we seek to avoid. That conversation about doctrine, alliances, and the true architecture of the threat, a full year after Sindoor, has barely begun.</p>.<p>Operation Sindoor has fundamentally changed India's security posture. The harder and more consequential question is whether it has also changed India's strategic thinking, not just about Pakistan, but about the larger, better-resourced power that arms, trains, equips, shields, and ultimately stands behind it.</p>.<p><em><strong>(The writer is a research associate at the Centre for East Asian Studies, Christ University)</strong></em></p><p><em>Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.</em></p>