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A lost tribe in India makes its exodus to Israel

A lost tribe in India makes its exodus to Israel

The B’nei Menashe believe they are the children of Manasseh, a king of Judah exiled about 2,800 years ago. Evidence is thin, but Israel is welcoming them 'home'
International New York Times
Last Updated : 23 April 2026, 20:41 IST
Last Updated : 23 April 2026, 20:41 IST
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