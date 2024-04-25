A ‘Manifesto’ for the southern states

It is ironic that this very development of the southern states, being the result of continuous progressive policies and social harmony, is sought to be turned into a handicap and a source of discrimination against them. The southern states have contained population growth, and it has even declined in some cases.

In return, there is the threat of the delimitation exercise, whenever it is carried out, punishing the southern states for it, as it will be based on the population criterion. Thus, the South will lose seats while the North will be rewarded for its failure to contain population growth and gain more seats, on top of the higher number of seats it already has.