A marriage of honour

Education matters and it can make a difference between life and death in certain situations in life. I realised this some five decades ago when my wife and I escaped a possible honour killing for we had transgressed social mores of great central importance. We married though we came from different religions, castes and communities. That was not all. The marriage was not performed by a pandit chanting incomprehensible mantras in the august presence of Agni the god of fire despite I being a Hindu. The whole exercise was also not even remotely connected to Anand Karaj -- the Sikh marriage ceremonies. Incidentally, my wife comes from a Sikh family.