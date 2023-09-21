A mini mutiny over history

I am a social science teacher. And I have been teaching the same subject. In fact, I have been teaching this subject for the past two years at the same school where I am currently employed. And my students seemed quite happy and well-accustomed to my teaching methodologies. But the problem sprang up once I was delegated to teach another subject for the same class. No sooner was this announced, all my students were transformed into great rebels, much like India's freedom fighters that I had spoken about in our history class. Perturbed by the school management's unilateral decision to change the subject teacher without notice, they showcased their integrity against the arbitrary discretionary powers of the management.