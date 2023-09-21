A mini mutiny over history

Teaching is hailed as a noble profession and service. The kind of rapport that naturally evolved between the students and the guru is said to be as pious as divinity. The value and importance of the Guru depend entirely on the student’s perception, of course, through genuine concern. In addition, it is said that the Guru is the true architect of all his followers.
I am a teacher, and the first two-and-a-half years of my career as a teacher went by without me realising the sanctity of my profession or the power of my interaction with students. It was only recently that I realised the impact it has on students in particular and on society in general.
It was a regular working day, but as I entered the class, I noticed the whole classroom blanketed with a sober and disheartened appearance. It was because of an overnight change in the subject teacher.
I am a social science teacher. And I have been teaching the same subject. In fact, I have been teaching this subject for the past two years at the same school where I am currently employed. And my students seemed quite happy and well-accustomed to my teaching methodologies. But the problem sprang up once I was delegated to teach another subject for the same class. No sooner was this announced, all my students were transformed into great rebels, much like India's freedom fighters that I had spoken about in our history class. Perturbed by the school management's unilateral decision to change the subject teacher without notice, they showcased their integrity against the arbitrary discretionary powers of the management.
All my students marched straight to the cabin of the head of management to put forth their demand to have me reinstated as their social science teacher. Most importantly, their peaceful agitation seemed to have drawn inspiration from the ahimsa principles of Gandhi. The management was alarmed by the students' move to resort to peaceful agitation but gave in and withdrew their decision to change the subject teachers. They even tendered an apology to students for such a discrepancy.
My rebels have since rejoiced in their victory as if they had overpowered the British Raj on Indian soil. Being a teacher of such students who showed courage but also restraint and respect, my heart swelled with pride—not because my students fought to have me back, but because they applied their knowledge of history. I am teaching history as a great repository of struggles and heroic stories, which has prompted all my history-loving students in the class to raise their voices against injustice in every sphere of life. This in turn has inspired me to work towards kindling the minds of students and instilling a strong sense of justice.