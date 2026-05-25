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A misdiagnosis of child marriage — lessons from Telangana

A misdiagnosis of child marriage — lessons from Telangana

The question then is not whether child marriage persists, but why it continues even where its usual drivers — poverty, lack of access, and absence of awareness — do not exist.
Siddalingappa Nagaraja
Last Updated : 25 May 2026, 07:21 IST
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IndiaTelanganachild marriageOpinionchild marriagesProhibition of Child Marriage Act

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