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A Myanmar test awaits India

A Myanmar test awaits India

Myanmar is also emerging as a critical node in the global competition over heavy rare earth elements, and India’s interest in critical minerals is a strategic requirement.
Vanshika Saraf
Last Updated : 09 June 2026, 23:36 IST
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