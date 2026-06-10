A Myanmar test awaits India

<p>Myanmar President U Min Aung Hlaing’s recent visit to India, his first international visit as a civilian President, has been a consequential development for India’s neighbourhood policy. This comes after years of diplomatic isolation faced by the country’s post-coup political order. By receiving him as a formal head of state, New Delhi has granted the newly elected regime its most visible stamp of legitimacy to date.</p>.<p>The visit may appear morally troubling, given Min Aung Hlaing’s role in the 2021 coup and the ongoing civil conflict, but geography rarely gives states the luxury of clean choices. For India, Myanmar is too important to be sidelined. Not only does India share a long and porous border with Myanmar, but it is also the only land bridge to Southeast Asia. Sustained dialogue is therefore more useful than disengagement, which has been ASEAN’s strategy since the 2021 military takeover.</p>.<p>The official agenda for the five-day India visit included border management, trade, connectivity, cultural exchanges, security cooperation, and broadening of economic ties. These are all legitimate Indian interests. Myanmar sits at the intersection of India’s Neighbourhood First, Act East, and MAHASAGAR policies. The Kaladan Multi-Modal Transit Transport Project and the India-Myanmar-Thailand Trilateral Highway are vital instruments linking India’s Northeast to the Bay of Bengal and onward to Southeast Asia.</p>.Myanmar assures New Delhi its land won't be used against India .<p>Security is the more immediate concern. The India-Myanmar border has long been a zone of insurgent movement, refugee flows, narcotics trafficking, and spillover from Myanmar’s internal war. For Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, and Arunachal Pradesh, Myanmar’s instability is a persistent hurdle. To protect its border states, India needs operational channels with whoever exercises power in Naypyidaw, even if that power is contested and unpopular.</p>.<p>This is where the case for engagement is strongest. India cannot drive its Myanmar policy based on sanctions by the West or frustration within ASEAN for not respecting the Five-Point consensus. China is already deeply embedded in Myanmar’s infrastructure, energy, defence, and mineral sectors. If India vacates the field, Beijing is bound to consolidate its position further.</p>.<p>Myanmar is also emerging as a critical node in the global competition over heavy rare earth elements, and India’s interest in critical minerals is a strategic requirement. A country eyeing resilient supply chains cannot ignore a resource-rich neighbour bordering a vulnerable frontier.</p>.<p>But India must also be careful in its engagement. Maintaining channels serves India’s interests, whereas offering political rehabilitation risks narrowing India’s understanding of Myanmar to one military-backed leadership.</p>.<p>Complex challenges</p>.<p>Myanmar today is not controlled by one centre of power. Large parts of the country remain contested by ethnic armed organisations, resistance forces, and local political actors. A policy that engages only the Tatmadaw may produce short-term access but prove disadvantageous in the long term. Therefore, India needs a layered Myanmar policy. It should include official engagement with the state, while also maintaining backdoor contacts with ethnic actors and investing in development partnerships that benefit the country’s citizens.</p>.<p>This is especially important for India’s Northeast. The people living along the border have ethnic, kinship, and cultural ties across Myanmar. A hard security approach that ignores these realities creates resentment inside India while failing to stabilise the border. For example, in 2024, when the Indian government scrapped <br>the Free Movement Regime and mandated the physical fencing of the international border, tribal groups and residents strongly opposed the change. Addressing internal security challenges while remaining sensitive to local communities is always a delicate balancing act.</p>.<p>While keeping these interests in mind, we should not forget that values do matter in foreign policy. India has long presented itself as a democratic leader with a civilisational identity. If India wants to be seen as a responsible regional power, it must show that its Myanmar policy is not entirely tone-deaf to the aspirations of the Burmese people.</p>.<p>The way forward is to engage with clarity across the board. India should push for border security cooperation, completion of connectivity projects, stern action against cybercrime networks, and access to trade and mineral resources. Simultaneously, it should expand humanitarian assistance, maintain contact with non-military actors, and avoid language that appears to endorse a closed political order.</p>.<p>India cannot afford to abandon Myanmar to China, nor can it afford to conflate the junta with Naypyidaw itself. A serious neighbourhood policy must deal with the regime of the day without closing its eyes to the country that may emerge tomorrow.</p>.<p>(The writer is a research analyst, Geostrategy Programme, at the Takshashila Institution)</p> <p>Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.</p>