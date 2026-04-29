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A new grammar of excise

A new grammar of excise

Linking taxation to alcohol content, Karnataka shifts from stringent controls to behavioural incentives
Rajeshwari U R
Last Updated : 29 April 2026, 19:31 IST
Last Updated : 29 April 2026, 19:31 IST
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