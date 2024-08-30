A new UNGA president renews India’s UNSC hopes

At his election, Yang stood out in a sea of Western jackets and ties wearing his nation’s traditional flowing Gandura robe and Chechia hat. His attire was in conformity with the theme of the session that he will call to order in less than a fortnight: “unity in diversity, for the advancement of peace, sustainable development, and human dignity for everyone, everywhere.” None were more pleased than the large number of South Asian women diplomats at the UN, who make a point of dressing in saris. Pakistanis wear salwar kameez. It will be a photo to preserve when Narendra Modi, in his familiar native dress, takes the stand in the General Assembly Hall with Yang in his resplendent robes seated behind the Prime Minister.

In Yang’s mandatory Vision Statement before his election, the president-elect made it a point to mention “the reform of the Security Council (and) the revitalization of the work of the General Assembly. Activities and processes that were initiated by my predecessors will be continued during my presidency,” he assured aspirants to a permanent seat in the UNSC, like India. In his acceptance speech, Yang was more forthright. “The reforms of the Security Council...are often blocked or moving forward slowly, well below the expected results.”

It is now up to the Group of Four (G4) countries — Brazil, Germany, India, and Japan — which have been working together to reform the only body, whose decisions are binding on all UN member states to hold Yang to account on his promise to “increase efforts and stimulate political will, so that we may act more energetically to change this situation.” Together, they must work to ensure that the expansion of the UNSC is included in the draft declaration and other preparations for the 80th anniversary of the UN, which are on the anvil.

K P Nayar has extensively covered West Asia and reported from Washington as a foreign correspondent for 15 years.

