A notorious colonial officer’s collection of Indian art goes on sale in London

Other private papers held at the British Library in London reveal how Archer was more successful in cultivating the likes of former External Affairs Minister K Natwar Singh, who had served as India’s Deputy High Commissioner in London, 1973 to 1977. In a gushing letter to Natwar Singh, written on 4 April 1976, Archer thanks him for arranging a one-to-one meeting with Indira Gandhi, adding how he believed it was at her insistence that he was awarded an honorary degree by Guru Nanak Dev University in Amritsar. Yet Archer’s private papers also reveal him as a typically two-faced and “mutlabi” British colonial. The seemingly affectionate terms in which he writes to Natwar in London and later in Zambia, where too Natwar served as High Commissioner, are in sharp contrast to what he says about the former minister in his disparaging private notes, characterising him as “v.anti-British…”