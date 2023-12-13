A 'paan' India delicacy

In earlier times, bus journeys were a great opportunity to observe a betel-leaf aficionado. Much like the cellphone is an integral part of a person’s make-up today, back then, it was the compact, silver, betel-nut case. Open the case, and it was stacked with betel leaves. The indulgent carefully pulled out a couple of leaves, shook off the water droplets, and peeled off the tiny leaf stalk. His fingers dug out some slaked-lime paste from a side compartment. With the betel leaf tucked in a ball to one side of his cheek, he had a changed personality! His face exuded an indescribable calm; he was at peace with himself and with the world at large!