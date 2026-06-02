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A perfect storm gathers over South Asia

A perfect storm gathers over South Asia

Energy shocks, El Niño, and an AI-triggered job crisis threaten to test the region’s economic resilience
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Last Updated : 02 June 2026, 00:03 IST
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