A pilgrimage to the past

Naturally, every batch had its stars—the geniuses as well as the mediocre and even the below-average, academically speaking. While some not only excelled in their chosen fields but left a proud legacy of their wards to grace society with the knowledge and skills they imparted, a few had to choose between careers and families, and others had to give up academics in favour of marriage, a compulsive priority of those times, even as a few single mothers in our group juggled work and family in their solo journeys.