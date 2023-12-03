A Post-Cricket India?

And what did we see collectively from Indian spectators over the World Cup? Almost exactly the opposite of sporting spirit. Why? Consider our avuncular Indian commentators first, some of them former greats. India played wonderful cricket, yes, but most Indian TV commentary and discourse hyped up the team. Their exaggerations reached stratospheric levels as the tournament progressed as India dominated throughout but lost in the final. Both these commentators and the general Indian cricket fan seem to be two sides of the same coin: they are partisans for the Indian team winning and not the sport of cricket. We all know that cricket is the most popular sport in India by far, although India is advancing in some Olympic sports. But the behaviour of the fans as a group betrayed a loser mentality.