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A Powerful El Nino Is Forming, If History Is a Guide, It Could Hit Hard

Agriculture is far more sophisticated, and many countries vulnerable to food shocks hold strategic grain reserves. Nobody is predicting large-scale famine.
Last Updated : 21 May 2026, 22:26 IST
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Published 21 May 2026, 22:26 IST
AgricultureOpinionPanorama

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