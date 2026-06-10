A public goods pivot for Karnataka

<p>We stand at an important juncture in the economic and political trajectory of Karnataka. A new chief minister takes office, opening a window to revisit the state government's policy strategy. The objective of state policy is to maximise the welfare of the people. This requires an objective assessment of the present situation, identifying constraints, and formulating a coherent strategy for the coming years.</p>.<p>In recent years, Karnataka has implemented five welfare schemes. Research evidence demonstrates that these interventions were implemented with unprecedented efficacy. Compared with the traditional Indian difficulties of subsidy delivery, where leakages and administrative frictions are the norm, the state machinery achieved high fidelity in implementation. The design and delivery mechanisms operated at a high level of performance.</p>.<p>However, a careful look at the macroeconomic evidence reveals genuine economic difficulties. The implementation of large-scale subsidies has generated unintended consequences. Labour market data shows a significant retreat of women from the world of work. When households receive unearned income, the reservation wage rises, leading to lower labour force participation with consequences for GSDP and employment growth.</p>.Govt must treat financial systems as public goods, not private risks.<p>When the state focuses its political and administrative capital on direct benefit transfers, the organisational machinery is diverted from its core sovereign functions. The opportunity cost of subsidy delivery is the neglect of land administration, policing, courts, and urban infrastructure. The fundamental driver of human welfare is economic growth. When private firms invest and hire, they create jobs and incomes. Government subsidies can never substitute for the economic growth that generates employment and prosperity. A state government cannot redistribute its way to prosperity. When fiscal space is dominated by transfer payments, the resources available for producing public goods are commensurately reduced.</p>.<p>The Karnataka of our dreams must be the host of choice for sophisticated corporations and migrants on a large scale. The movement of capital and labour into the state brings the energy of growth in jobs and income. To achieve this, the state must succeed in providing public goods. Urban policy is central to this transformation. Bengaluru is the engine of the Karnataka economy, but it suffers from severe infrastructure deficits. The objective must be to transform Bengaluru into a high-quality urban space. Furthermore, this urban strategy cannot be limited to a single metropolis. The state needs 25 other well-functioning cities to emerge. This requires establishing capable and empowered municipal governments, rational urban planning, and investments in public transit, water supply, and sanitation.</p>.<p>Public goods extend beyond concrete and asphalt. Karnataka's nature and heritage are unique assets. These should be protected and showcased to build a powerhouse of sustainable ecotourism. The government must solve the five big components of pollution: solid waste, water contamination, air quality, noise, and carbon dioxide emissions. Simultaneously, the state must confront the slow-moving disaster of global warming, building resilience against climate shocks.</p>.<p>In health policy, the strategy needs to prioritise public health with an accent on prevention rather than cure. The state should focus on sanitation, clean water, and vector control, which yield superior health outcomes per rupee spent compared to healthcare. Social inclusion must be grounded in economic participation. Women and the young must be fully drawn into the public sphere, which means achieving jobs and incomes. True empowerment comes from independent income generation, not state transfers.</p>.<p>Rethinking public finance</p>.<p>The design and execution of this agenda require state capability. We must think in two pillars: how to organise and manage the process of policy reforms, and how to find the money.</p>.<p>The objectives described above require an emphasis on complex areas, such as urban policy and environmental regulation. The government needs to organise itself for policy reforms in new ways. The traditional bureaucratic machinery is built for administration, not for the design of structural reforms. Policymaking in a modern economy demands specialised expertise in economics, law, and public administration. The state must figure out how to bring new knowledge into the policy discussion and broaden the menu of choices available to decision-makers.</p>.<p>This requires the government to engage with independent research bodies and academic institutions to support the reform process. Institutional change is a marathon. The current equilibrium involves short bursts of excitement followed by a reversion to routine firefighting. The state must create specialised teams that can chip away at complex problems for years with sustained work.</p>.<p>Breaking new ground in these fields will also require resourcing. Currently, budget-making in the state, like in others, is a year-to-year exercise involving minor marginal changes. This incrementalism is inadequate for the scale of the challenge. What is required is an exercise in strategic public finance. We must think about the structure of revenue and expenditure in new ways and undertake a larger reallocation.</p>.<p>A reduction in non-merit subsidies and administrative waste will create the resource envelope required to finance public goods. This reallocation is politically complex but economically essential. A state with a narrow revenue base cannot sustain a sprawling welfare apparatus without compromising its infrastructure investments. Furthermore, growth-oriented reforms inherently bring money to the state treasury. Under the basic design of the Goods and Services Tax, higher consumption and production translate into higher tax buoyancy. When the state facilitates economic growth, the fiscal constraints automatically ease. Tax revenue is a derivative of macroeconomic expansion.</p>.<p>The time is short. The demographic dividend is closing, and the window for rapid economic catch-up will not remain open indefinitely. Building a successful Karnataka will require tremendous effort in both policy design and on-ground execution.</p>.<p><em>(Ajay is a researcher with XKDR Mumbai; Krishnan is a former civil servant. Both are associated with the committee constituted by the Government of Karnataka to advise on additional resource mobilisation for the state)</em></p>.<p>Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.</p>