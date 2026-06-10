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A public goods pivot for Karnataka

A public goods pivot for Karnataka

The implementation of large-scale subsidies has generated unintended consequences. Labour market data shows a significant retreat of women from the world of work.
K P Krishnan
Last Updated : 09 June 2026, 23:41 IST
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