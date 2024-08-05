A putative obligation to our fellow citizens

The judgement is bound to create a furore within the Dalit community. If we were to, however, interpret it in light of reason, it makes sense. Reservations were designed to neutralise historical injustice wreaked by the ignoble caste system that, through centuries, has brutally excluded a substantial number of Indians from social, economic, and political life. The logic of exclusion was morally arbitrary: denial of life itself on the basis of birth.

Sharankumar Limbale in The White Paper writes: “I do not ask/for the sun and moon from your sky/your farm/your land/your high houses or your mansions/I do not ask for gods or rituals, castes or sects/ Or even ask for your mother, sisters, daughters/ I ask for my rights as a man”. No one should be penalised for factors, like birth, which they have no control over. This is the foundational principle of justice.