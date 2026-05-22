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A quest for belonging in a time of erasure

A quest for belonging in a time of erasure

To stand on it is to stand with them, not just after them. This is where I feel one with myself and the absence of that quiet fracture I carried during the years I was far from where my roots go deep.
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Last Updated : 21 May 2026, 22:31 IST
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