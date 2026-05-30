A quiet dimming of Old Delhi

<p>There is something deeply melancholic about the uncertainty surrounding the Delhi Gymkhana Club. Not because one must mourn hierarchy, inherited privilege, or elite membership. Those criticisms are real, and no institution rooted in colonial urban design can escape scrutiny. What feels sadder is less political and more atmospheric: the sense that Delhi may be losing an entire mood.</p>.<p>For generations, the Gymkhana was not merely a club. It was part of the texture of Lutyens’ Delhi: winter lawns, tennis afternoons, polished corridors, familiar servers, reservation books, and conversations that moved from politics to cricket, law to diplomacy, art to family gossip. Its rhythm was unhurried. Its elegance was restrained. It belonged to a city that still knew how to linger.</p>.Delhi Gymkhana Club ordered to vacate prime Lutyens’ premises by June 5.<p>Over the decades, its membership included judges, ministers, diplomats, officers, editors, scholars, civil servants, and professional families. Yet its character did not come simply from influence. What the Gymkhana represented was continuity: the feeling that institutions could age slowly, relationships could stretch across generations, and manners, memory, and conversation still mattered. Delhi is becoming harder to find.</p>.<p>The capital today is wealthier, faster, louder, and more democratic than the city that produced such institutions. Its social life has expanded far beyond Lutyens’ Delhi. New money, migrants, professionals, and ambitions have remade the city. This is not a tragedy. Cities must change, and Delhi certainly needs to change. Too much of its older charm was built on exclusion and inherited comfort.</p>.<p>But change has a cost. Old Delhi’s ability to linger seems to be slipping away. The city has become more transactional, securitised, and hurried. Every institution is now asked to justify itself through efficiency, access, redevelopment, revenue, optics, or political symbolism. Some buildings need repair. Some clubs are too insular. However, when every old space is evaluated only through utility or suspicion, something intangible is lost.</p>.<p>The Gymkhana belonged to a Delhi that was understated rather than performative. It preserved a style of social life in which conversations unfolded slowly, people sat across tables rather than performed for screens, and recognition came from continuity rather than visibility. In an age of curated lifestyles and public display, such spaces feel almost anachronistic.</p>.<p>To lament their decline is not to romanticise the British Raj. That shadow exists across much of Lutyens’ Delhi. Colonial architecture, clubs, cantonments, avenues, and bungalows carry histories of exclusion. But the story did not end in 1947. After Independence, Indians inhabited these spaces, altered them, argued within them, and filled them with their own memories. The architecture may have been colonial, but the life inside it became Indian.</p>.<p>That layered inheritance is now at risk of being flattened. The Gymkhana was not only a relic of the empire. It was also a stage on which post-Independence Delhi built part of its social grammar. The new Indian state, its bureaucracy, judiciary, armed forces, press, and diplomatic corps passed through such spaces. Friendships were made there; rivalries softened there; gossip became political intelligence. It was an ecosystem, not just an address.</p>.<p><strong>Continuity and character</strong></p>.<p>Of course, nostalgia must be handled carefully. Old Delhi’s civility often depended on who was allowed into the room. Its grace could conceal privilege. Its restraint could become silence. Its continuity could turn into gatekeeping. But a mature city should be able to criticise exclusion without destroying memory, democratise access without erasing atmosphere, and rebuild without making every place feel manufactured.</p>.<p>That is the real question raised by the Gymkhana’s uncertainty. Can old institutions be made more open without being stripped of all character? Can spaces marked by privilege be reformed rather than condemned? Can Delhi preserve continuity while expanding access? The answer should not lie in preserving privilege untouched, but neither should it lie in flattening every inherited space into a site for redevelopment, suspicion, or political conquest.</p>.Elite members, prime location, 37-year waiting list: Here's everything you need to know about Delhi Gymkhana Club.<p>The sadness around the Gymkhana is not just about the possible loss of an elite club. It is about the dimming of a cultural temperament. Delhi once had conversational ease, a civility that could survive disagreement, a formality that did not need spectacle, and a belief that institutions were repositories of memory rather than assets to be managed. That world was imperfect, but it had depth.</p>.<p>Today’s Delhi is more ambitious, with wider roads, larger fortunes, and restless energy. But it is also losing its older registers of grace. The city that once knew how to host, pause, remember, and argue with elegance is increasingly being replaced by checkpoints, demolitions, redevelopments, branding exercises, and urgent self-display.</p>.<p><strong>(The author writes about politics, material culture, and economic history)</strong></p><p><em>Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.</em></p>