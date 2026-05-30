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A quiet dimming of Old Delhi

A quiet dimming of Old Delhi

What the Gymkhana Club’s uncertainty means for institutional memory in a rapidly
Mousumi Roy
Last Updated : 29 May 2026, 19:47 IST
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