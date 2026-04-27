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A radical reform of excise system

A radical reform of excise system

By linking taxation to alcohol strength, Karnataka is taking a huge step towards addressing the social cost of spirit consumption
K P Krishnan
Last Updated : 26 April 2026, 20:17 IST
Last Updated : 26 April 2026, 20:17 IST
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