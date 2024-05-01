A rare politician

Prasad’s compassionate side was equally remarkable. After the property registration, he visited our office to express his gratitude, bringing a box of sweets for the staff. In his interaction with the staff, he learned that many were bachelors living in small rented accommodations and eating out. He casually asked why they were eating out and not preparing their own food. The staff replied that they had no cooking “gas connections” as the agencies were reluctant to provide the facility for bachelors and had a huge waiting period. He immediately intervened by picking up the landline phone to contact the Bharat Gas agency and explaining the staff predicament. Soon, the staff got their gas connections and were able to cook healthy meals at home. When the “beneficiaries” thanked him profusely, the unassuming MP responded that he had not done anything out of the way.