A rare politician

Srinivas Prasad, a Member of Parliament, who passed away on Monday, was a face of the Dalits and the marginalised. He was known for his stern administration, outspokenness, and a strong commitment to social justice and integrity. He was liked and respected by leaders across party lines.
My encounter with Srinivas Prasad as a banker is a cherished memory. Back in the 1990s, Prasad visited our housing finance branch office in Mysuru and personally requested a modest loan of Rs 5 lakh. A sitting MP personally visiting the office without prior notice and requesting a loan to buy a house in Jayalakshmipuram, Mysuru, baffled me.
Despite his status as an MP, Prasad rejected any special treatment and insisted on following standard procedures. We expedited the loan process and sanctioned it within three days, and the registration was scheduled. Since the seller had approached the sub-registrar office (SRO) regarding the transaction, the SRO officials contacted our bank to inform us that they could complete the “registration formalities” at our branch office for the convenience of the MP. However, Srinivas Prasad was furious upon learning about this special arrangement made by the revenue department. He firmly rejected the “special treatment” and insisted that
no procedure be compromised. We completed the transaction as per his wishes. A rare breed indeed!
Remarkably, Srinivas Prasad’s secretary regularly checked on the status of his loan repayments to ascertain whether the postdated cheques for the EMI of loan repayment were cleared. This continued until the loan was fully repaid! Such were the values practiced by Srinivas Prasad.
Prasad’s compassionate side was equally remarkable. After the property registration, he visited our office to express his gratitude, bringing a box of sweets for the staff. In his interaction with the staff, he learned that many were bachelors living in small rented accommodations and eating out. He casually asked why they were eating out and not preparing their own food. The staff replied that they had no cooking “gas connections” as the agencies were reluctant to provide the facility for bachelors and had a huge waiting period. He immediately intervened by picking up the landline phone to contact the Bharat Gas agency and explaining the staff predicament. Soon, the staff got their gas connections and were able to cook healthy meals at home. When the “beneficiaries” thanked him profusely, the unassuming MP responded that he had not done anything out of the way.
In 2000, during his tenure as Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food, and Public Distribution in the Vajpayee government, we sought his help in obtaining ISO certification for our housing finance company, as it was in the service industry and not manufacturing. Prasad gave us a patient hearing, summoned his ministerial colleagues/secretaries and asked us to give a ”presentation.” Within six months, the concerned government department, in collaboration with the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), brought out guidelines for ISO certification for the service industry and guidelines to suit finance companies. Within two years, our institution was the first housing finance
company in the country to secure the coveted ISO certification. Such was the administrative calibre and acumen of Srinivas Prasad.
These anecdotes are just a glimpse of Prasad’s impact on ordinary people like myself. His legacy as a champion of the marginalised, regardless of caste, is sure to have left an indelible mark on society.
With Prasad’s passing, we bid farewell to a principled politician and an advocate for the underprivileged. His legacy should inspire many.