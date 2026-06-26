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A rewrite for the Tenth Schedule

A rewrite for the Tenth Schedule

At the same time, the law has produced an unintended consequence that receives far less attention: the steady erosion of legislative independence and intra-party democracy.
Kumar Kartikeya
Last Updated : 25 June 2026, 20:44 IST
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