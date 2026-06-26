A rewrite for the Tenth Schedule

<p>India’s anti-defection law was enacted with a simple promise of political stability. Four decades after the Tenth Schedule was inserted into the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/constitution">Constitution</a>, that promise remains a distant dream. Governments continue to rise and fall through engineered resignations, strategic mergers, and carefully choreographed political realignments.</p><p>At the same time, the law has produced an unintended consequence that receives far less attention: the steady erosion of legislative independence and intra-party democracy.</p>.<p>The Tenth Schedule was introduced in 1985 against the backdrop of rampant political defections that destabilised elected governments. It was aimed to preserve electoral mandates and prevent legislators from changing political allegiance for office or advantage. Few constitutional reforms have enjoyed such broad public legitimacy at inception.</p>.<p>The debate on defections resurfaces every few years, with familiar legal questions. Has a valid split occurred? Does the legislative party represent the real political party? Can the Speaker delay a disqualification decision? Yet these recurring disputes often distract from a more fundamental question: What exactly is the anti-defection law meant to protect?</p>.Curious case of NCPI: As TMC rebels navigate anti-defection law, the house of Kundus is their political transit home.<p>While the law successfully disciplines individual legislators, it has repeatedly failed to prevent large-scale political defections. An individual member who votes according to conscience may face disqualification, while a sufficiently large faction can frequently negotiate its survival through mergers, procedural manoeuvres, or prolonged litigation.</p>.<p>The result is a constitutional framework that simultaneously restricts democratic expression and fails to eliminate political instability. Perhaps the most significant consequence has been the transformation of political parties into highly centralised structures. </p><p>In reality, elected representatives are expected to exercise independent judgment, participate in legislative debate, and represent the interests of their constituents. In practice, legislators are bound almost entirely by party instructions.</p>.<p>The whip, originally conceived as a mechanism to ensure governmental stability on critical votes, now extends far beyond questions of confidence and supply. Members are routinely directed on legislative matters of every description. </p><p>The consequence is predictable. Debate survives, but dissent becomes institutionally dangerous. A Parliament or Legislative Assembly functions best when elected representatives possess the freedom to persuade, disagree, and negotiate. Excessive party control weakens legislative deliberation by shifting power away from elected chambers and towards party leadership structures operating outside them.</p>.<p>This concern is not merely theoretical. Mature parliamentary democracies permit significantly greater space for internal disagreement. Legislators occasionally vote against their party’s position without triggering constitutional consequences. Political accountability is ultimately enforced by voters rather than through immediate disqualification. India’s experience has moved in the opposite direction. </p><p>The assumption underlying the Tenth Schedule appears to be that elected representatives cannot be trusted with political judgment. Yet the same law has done little to prevent the very practices it was designed to eliminate. Political actors have adapted. Resignations are timed strategically. Disqualification proceedings are delayed. Legislative majorities are reconfigured before constitutional institutions can respond.</p>.<p>The adjudicatory mechanism has aggravated the problem. Disqualification petitions continue to be decided by Speakers and Chairpersons who are themselves political actors.</p>.<p><strong>Stability with accountability</strong></p>.<p>A constitutional mechanism intended to preserve democratic legitimacy cannot depend upon adjudication viewed through a partisan lens. Reform, therefore, must proceed on two fronts.</p>.<p>First, disqualification for violating a party whip should be confined to votes that directly determine a government’s survival, such as no-confidence motions, money bills, and other matters explicitly linked to governmental stability. On ordinary legislation, elected representatives should enjoy greater freedom to vote according to their judgment and constituency interests.</p>.Anti-defection panel may moot denying turncoats plum posts, final meet in Karnataka.<p>Second, adjudication must be removed from the Speaker’s office. The Speaker occupies a constitutional position, but remains a political actor. Disqualification disputes should instead be entrusted to an independent constitutional tribunal. </p><p>Stability remains an important democratic value. But stability achieved through the suppression of legislative autonomy carries democratic costs. The challenge is to design a framework that preserves both stability and accountability.</p>.<p>India must confront an uncomfortable reality. The anti-defection law has neither eliminated defections nor strengthened representative democracy. What began as a safeguard against political opportunism now risks becoming an instrument of excessive political control. A constitutional provision designed to protect democracy should not diminish it.</p>.<p>The question is no longer whether the law requires reform. The question is whether the present framework remains capable of serving the democratic purpose for which it was created.</p>.<p><em><strong>The writer is an advocate in the Supreme Court of India.</strong></em></p><p><em>(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.)</em></p>