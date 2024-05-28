A school’s only as good as its teachers

Empathy is central. Empathy solves all problems because it approaches them with understanding and compassion. Teacher empathy can work wonders in the lives of children. In other words, the emotional quotient (EQ) of teachers is supremely important. Teachers with good EQ can function more effectively even in the most trying of circumstances. Teachers should remember that children don’t care how much you know until they know how much you care. A caring approach

can heal wounds, rekindle

the love of learning, and motivate even the most disinterested children.