A second green revolution?

When it comes to cattle, a huge productivity boost is achievable while reducing GHGs. Farmers can benefit from up to five times milk productivity enhancement by methods such as selective breeding, and better veterinary care, while being careful not to fall into the trap of over-use of antibiotics and hormones. Enteric fermentation, part of the digestive process of cows, releases methane which can be reduced by balanced rationing of protein, roughage and grains in cattle feed, which also enhances milk productivity. GHGs can be further reduced by proper livestock manure management. Part of the management could be the capture of biogas which in turn could offset the energy needs of the farm.