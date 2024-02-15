A seminal issue before the Supreme Court

The decision of the seven-judge bench on this seminal issue will have a huge bearing on the power of the states in the Union to grant benefits to the oppressed communities in education and employment spheres. If the decision goes in favour of states getting the power to make sub-classifications among the reserved categories, namely the Scheduled Castes, they would be in a position to give ‘preferential’ treatment to, say, Valmikis, Masabi Sikhs in Punjab and/or Madigas in Karnataka, Arunthathiyars in Tamil Nadu, treating them as lagging behind even among the ‘homogeneous’ group of Scheduled Castes.