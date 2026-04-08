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A setback to officers’ struggle for recognition

A setback to officers’ struggle for recognition

The Bill overturns a well-deserved recognition that the officers of five Central armed forces had got from the Supreme Court after a 14-year fight that led to a hard-earned legal victory.
Sanjiv Krishan Sood
Last Updated : 08 April 2026, 16:54 IST
Last Updated : 08 April 2026, 16:54 IST
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