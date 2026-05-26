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A silent war on the bees

A silent war on the bees

We need to change our attitude towards the creatures around us, especially the bees. The government must acknowledge their significance to life and ban pesticides that threaten their survival.
HNS
DHNS
Last Updated : 25 May 2026, 20:08 IST
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