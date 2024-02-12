A sky high challenge

Let us first understand the technique of landing a plane. When an aeroplane’s forward speed decreases to the point where the lift generated by the air’s flow over its wings can’t match the earth’s gravitational pull, the plane simply drops to the ground. So, the speed is gradually reduced until the plane gently descends. The height of the drop and the speed and angle at which the landing gear touches the ground determine whether the landing will be a hefty thud with many bounces or as graceful as dew droplets on rose petals. In a Dakota, which has a tricycle undercarriage, the nose of the plane points upwards while on ground, and the low tale keeps it slanted upwards. But the posture reverses while approaching for landing, with the nose pointing down and the tail up. Just before touchdown, this is again reversed so that the plane touches the ground smoothly in a three-pointer landing. A precise judgement of the correct height for this posture reversal is crucial for a good touchdown.