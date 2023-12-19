A slow dissolving of India’s democracy

Like China boasts of ‘socialism with Chinese characteristics’, should we now flaunt ‘democracy with `New India’ characteristics’? Among its features would be a reversal of all that we’ve prided ourselves on.

One of the most independent election commissions in the world will now be even more supine than it has become over the last five years. The tolerance and diversity that made India stand apart from the world will be a thing of the past, at least in public life. With ‘humble RSS workers’ becoming chief ministers, minorities will face the brunt, as seen in the very first directive of new Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav: the bulldozing of homes of three Muslims accused of assaulting a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker. So what if ‘bulldozer justice’, a hallmark of BJP ruled-states, violates the cardinal principle of innocent until proven guilty. Yadav’s first policy decision: the shutdown of shops selling meat, eggs, and fish in the open, is also in keeping with the precedent set by other BJP chief ministers.