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A solar solution for India’s energy squeeze

A solar solution for India’s energy squeeze

Expanding solar capacity, storage, and adoption will be critical for reducing oil dependence and achieving energy sovereignty
Ajit Ranade
Last Updated : 28 April 2026, 19:18 IST
Last Updated : 28 April 2026, 19:18 IST
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