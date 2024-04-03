A state of migration

Geographical factors: Our estimates reveal a distinct outflow from the agrarian districts of North Karnataka, such as Raichur and Kalaburagi, to the coastal and southern regions, such as Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, and Bengaluru. North Karnataka, situated in a dry agro-climatic zone, is particularly climate-vulnerable due to its reliance on rainfed agriculture. In the last decade, the region has witnessed unpredictable monsoons and climate extremes such as droughts and floods. The gendered migration patterns indicate a less-known aspect of climate adaptation, which is the immobility of women and the elderly in response to climate change.