A stitch in time saves nothing for women in garment factories

16% of women engaged in additional work, typically investing around two hours daily in domestic service, piece-rate work in garment factories, tailoring, or selling flowers to supplement household income.Verbal abuse from line managers, used as an instrument to augment production, is a well-known feature of the RMG sector, and all respondents reported this to be a daily experience. Of the workers, 68% said that their factory has imposed restrictions on toilet visits and time, enforced through surveillance and verbal abuse. Punishments such as physical isolation were reported, as was sexual harassment. Most companies have grievance redressal committees. However, worker dissatisfaction is rarely articulated as formal complaints, as 93% of workers have not signed a written contract of employment, and their jobs may be easily terminated. In the words of Purnima, “There are so many workers who fear the violent body language of managers and thereby leave the factory.”