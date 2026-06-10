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A stranger at the sixth lap

A stranger at the sixth lap

Living right next to a metro station gave me a digital pass to the city’s green spaces, and I began exploring lake parks within walking distance to break the cycle.
Ram Dixit
Last Updated : 09 June 2026, 23:38 IST
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BengaluruOpinionRight in the middle

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