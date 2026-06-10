A stranger at the sixth lap

<p>For months, my morning routine felt like a glitch in a software loop. My gated community in Bengaluru boasts beautifully maintained greenery and serene water bodies that anyone would envy. Yet, seeing the exact same picturesque views over and over again inevitably breeds monotony. In the late sixties, having retired from a lifetime in the IT industry, I wanted my mornings to feel genuinely expansive, not predictably confined. Living right next to a metro station gave me a digital pass to the city’s green spaces, and I began exploring lake parks within walking distance to break the cycle.</p>.<p>My search for the perfect track, however, was a trial-and-error process. Konanakunte Lake became a frequent stop; I loved its earthy mud track, but the morning crowds began to feel like a peak-hour commute. Seeking tranquility, I made a maiden trip to the ISRO Layout Devara Kere lake park. While beautiful, its paved walking paths felt hard underfoot, and it was even more crowded than the last. I realised I was a purist: I needed the soft, forgiving cushion of a natural mud track. That is what finally drew me to the quieter shores of Gubbalala Lake.</p>.<p>Head down, lungs working, I was determined to test my stamina. By the time I hit my sixth consecutive lap, my internal monologue was a mix of pride and a desperate plea for a break. That was when a stranger, looking to be in his late forties, smoothly matched my pace.</p>.Book highlights democratic fight for Bengaluru’s lakes.<p>"I’ve been watching you run," he smiled, delivering the ultimate trackside compliment. "You have great stamina!"</p>.<p>"Sixth round!" I puffed out, trying to look far more athletic than I felt.</p>.<p>That icebreaker earned me an unexpected running partner. As our sneakers hit the dirt in perfect unison towards the exit gate, the anonymity of the track dissolved. In a classic Bengaluru twist, the tech world caught up with us. It turned out he was currently navigating the tech ecosystem—the world I had left behind.</p>.<p>As we walked, Tridev confessed that he found continuous jogging incredibly tiring. I told him how I used to jog with my daughter, who became my coach. She taught me the golden technique: jog slowly, steadily, and sustainably. When the lungs protest, inhale deeply through the nostrils and exhale smoothly through the mouth. The secret, I shared, is gradual progression—build your distance slowly, and then maintain it by simply being regular.</p>.<p>Our conversation naturally drifted to the lake itself. I mentioned how much I liked the space, though it pained me to see very little water and a heavy growth of weeds. Tridev remarked that the authorities had cleaned the weeds a few years ago, but they had aggressively returned. </p>.<p>By the time we reached the main gates, we had exchanged jogging philosophies, debated local civic fixes, and snapped smiling selfies on our phones. When he warmly offered his phone number, I paused. There is a rare beauty in old-school city encounters. "No," I replied with a smile, "I will meet you another Sunday, right here."</p>.<p>Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.</p>