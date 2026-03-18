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A stress test for Karnataka’s finances

A stress test for Karnataka’s finances

The Fiscal Health Index underlines strain from debt concerns and a rise in welfare and committed expenditure.
M R Anantha Ramu
Last Updated : 17 March 2026, 20:13 IST
Last Updated : 17 March 2026, 20:13 IST
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